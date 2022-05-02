×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

No boons, just curses: Netflix isn’t Meghan’s oyster as it pulls plug on ‘Pearl’

The streaming service is cutting down on animated shows, among them a production by Markle

02 May 2022 - 18:35 By Maria Ponnezhath

Netflix has dropped work on Meghan Markle’s animated family series Pearl as it hews animated content...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Prince Harry speaks about visiting the queen, says she is in ‘great form’ Lifestyle
  2. Royals gather to pay tribute to Prince Philip, but Harry and Meghan to skip ... Lifestyle
  3. Prince Andrew and the British monarchy’s right royal mess World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 3 2022 World
  2. Troll alert! SA among countries being targeted by Russian ‘cyber soldiers’: ... World
  3. Some civilians manage to flee Mariupol, but many remain trapped World
  4. New Zealand wants a piece of you, but not if you’re from the likes of India or ... World
  5. No boons, just curses: Netflix isn’t Meghan’s oyster as it pulls plug on ‘Pearl’ World

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa