Some civilians manage to flee Mariupol, but many remain trapped
As evacuations take place, European leaders discuss how to respond to Russian threat of energy cut-off
02 May 2022 - 18:36
An operation to bring civilians out of the devastated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol got under way on Monday but hundreds of people remained trapped in the Azovstal steelworks, the last stronghold of resistance to the Russian siege...
