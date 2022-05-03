No longer scapegoats: Zimbabweans cut poverty, poaching with larger goats
Cross-breeding with Boer bucks will produce larger goats that fetch a higher price for drought-hit farmers
03 May 2022 - 19:55
With worsening droughts in western Zimbabwe making it difficult to grow enough food, the farmers of the Tonga community have been relying on hunting impala, guinea fowl and other wild animals to eat and sell for income...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.