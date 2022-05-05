13-year-old reports gang rape, only for cop at station to ‘rape her again’
Officer arrested as incident causes outrage in India, which is enduring an epidemic of gender-based violence
05 May 2022 - 20:15
Indian police have arrested an officer accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after she went to him to report her gang rape, an incident that sparked outrage in a country notorious for assaults on women...
