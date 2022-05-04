×

World

Bots, humans and Bored Apes: new threat breaks into the crypto zoo

Spam bots, account impersonation well-known on Twitter, but blockchains have dealt with different criminal tactics until now

05 May 2022 - 20:13 By Hannah Miller

When it comes to crypto hacks, it seems like it’s the same story every time. Scammers take advantage of a vulnerability in a blockchain’s design and make off with millions, like in the $600m-plus heist involving the play-to-earn NFT game Axie Infinity and the $77m theft that took place on Saturday on decentralised finance projects Rari Capital and Fei Protocol...

