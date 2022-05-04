Bots, humans and Bored Apes: new threat breaks into the crypto zoo

Spam bots, account impersonation well-known on Twitter, but blockchains have dealt with different criminal tactics until now

When it comes to crypto hacks, it seems like it’s the same story every time. Scammers take advantage of a vulnerability in a blockchain’s design and make off with millions, like in the $600m-plus heist involving the play-to-earn NFT game Axie Infinity and the $77m theft that took place on Saturday on decentralised finance projects Rari Capital and Fei Protocol...