Qatar splurges $229bn on its World Cup, but has it scored an own goal?

It spent up to 18% of its GDP on infrastructure, but many fear much of the new build may sit idle after the tournament

Tucked behind Doha’s $300m Lusail Boulevard, where construction workers are toiling to transform desert into a Champs Elysees-inspired commercial thoroughfare before the 2022 Soccer World Cup, sits a sole convenience store...