Qatar splurges $229bn on its World Cup, but has it scored an own goal?
It spent up to 18% of its GDP on infrastructure, but many fear much of the new build may sit idle after the tournament
05 May 2022 - 20:15
Tucked behind Doha’s $300m Lusail Boulevard, where construction workers are toiling to transform desert into a Champs Elysees-inspired commercial thoroughfare before the 2022 Soccer World Cup, sits a sole convenience store...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.