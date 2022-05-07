Early spring blossoms spell blooming disaster for ecosystems

Global warming isn’t just hard for humans and animals. It’s wreaking havoc on plants, too

The stirrings of springtime, as are occurring in the northern hemisphere now, show nature awakening. Coaxed by warming air and stronger sunlight, flowers unfurl on cherry trees and eager green buds burst forth from horse chestnuts. A little hope returns, as bees buzz and birds build nests. This year, it’s been happening a little earlier — and the reason isn’t hard to find...