×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Thanks to Russia, the rush is on to grab Africa’s minerals

With sanctions meaning that country’s riches are no longer available, miners are more willing to risk Africa’s challenges

08 May 2022 - 17:43 By Helen Reid and Clara Denina

The need to secure new sources of metals for the energy transition amid sanctions on top producer Russia has increased the Africa risk appetite for major miners, who have few alternatives to the resource-rich continent...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EU desperate for SA coal, but our railways are too clapped out to carry it News
  2. Anglo to fight on after setback in Chile over Los Bronces expansion plan Business
  3. Coal day in hell: Russia’s war is boosting world’s addiction to dirty fuel World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 9 2022 World
  2. Against the grain: Africa turns to alternatives as wheat prices soar World
  3. Early spring blossoms spell blooming disaster for ecosystems World
  4. To save democracy from the likes of Putin, nations like SA must join the fight World
  5. Thanks to Russia, the rush is on to grab Africa’s minerals World

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil