To save democracy from the likes of Putin, nations like SA must join the fight

Germany is leading the push to expand the alliance of democracy-valuing countries beyond the ‘old’ West

Even clumsy communicators occasionally say something worth hearing. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for example. He’s of late been accused of muddling his messages in support of Ukraine and much else. But if you pay attention, he’s actually trying to achieve something huge: a global rather than “Western” alliance of democracies against autocracies such as Russia and China. ..