×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

To save democracy from the likes of Putin, nations like SA must join the fight

Germany is leading the push to expand the alliance of democracy-valuing countries beyond the ‘old’ West

08 May 2022 - 17:43 By Andreas Kluth

Even clumsy communicators occasionally say something worth hearing. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for example. He’s of late been accused of muddling his messages in support of Ukraine and much else. But if you pay attention, he’s actually trying to achieve something huge: a global rather than “Western” alliance of democracies against autocracies such as Russia and China. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Japan says difficult to immediately follow Russia oil embargo World
  2. Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech World
  3. UKRAINE UPDATES | US first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine World
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | SA’s foreign policy in a nutshell: it’s about who stood ... Insight

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 9 2022 World
  2. Against the grain: Africa turns to alternatives as wheat prices soar World
  3. Early spring blossoms spell blooming disaster for ecosystems World
  4. To save democracy from the likes of Putin, nations like SA must join the fight World
  5. Thanks to Russia, the rush is on to grab Africa’s minerals World

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil