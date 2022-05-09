Have young Americans woke-en up? Study shows they’re not as liberal as we think
Behind a façade of leftist ideals, they still believe in the capitalist principles of competition and earned success
09 May 2022 - 19:44
One of the few things that red and blue Americans can agree on in this age of pig-wrestling polarisation is that the young have turned sharply to the left — not just in the sense of the natural generosity (or naivete) of youth, but in a more profound and philosophical shift towards statism. One poll showed that some 40% of younger Americans preferred socialism to capitalism...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.