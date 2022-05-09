×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Tighter Covid curbs push Shanghai, Beijing residents to the limits

Neighbours of positive cases forced into quarantine and to have homes disinfected, which experts denounce as unlawful

09 May 2022 - 19:44 By Brenda Goh, Zhang Yan, Winni Zhou, David Stanway and Beijing newsroom

China’s two biggest cities tightened Covid-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, raising new frustration and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Why frogmarch a 92-year-old to Covid isolation at 2am? ask gatvol Shanghainese World
  2. Shanghaied: strict lockdown has tittle-tattling neighbours on tenterhooks World
  3. Omicron may be ‘mild’, but cases among children tell a different story World
  4. Fifth wave: how we’ve learnt to live with Omicron World

Most read

  1. Tighter Covid curbs push Shanghai, Beijing residents to the limits World
  2. Have young Americans woke-en up? Study shows they’re not as liberal as we think World
  3. Fat chance? No. We’re moving away from food scarcity, but obesity is on the rise World
  4. ‘We’re basically dead men’: Mariupol’s last defenders await death or rescue World
  5. Eye on the world — May 10 2022 World

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil