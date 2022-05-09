Tighter Covid curbs push Shanghai, Beijing residents to the limits
Neighbours of positive cases forced into quarantine and to have homes disinfected, which experts denounce as unlawful
09 May 2022 - 19:44
China’s two biggest cities tightened Covid-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, raising new frustration and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.