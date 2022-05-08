×

World

‘We’re basically dead men’: Mariupol’s last defenders await death or rescue

The last holdouts of the Ukrainian defence are now at a steel plant, where the troops refuse to surrender to Russian forces

09 May 2022 - 19:44 By Daryna Krasnolutska and Marc Champion

If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hoped to mark Victory Day on Monday by celebrating the capture or surrender of Mariupol’s last Ukrainian defenders, a Zoom appearance by their commanders revealed he he was going to be disappointed...

