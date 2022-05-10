China: 1,6-million will die without strict Covid curbs. WHO: Nonsense

Immunity induced by the country’s March vaccination campaign will be insufficient to prevent a wave: experts

China risks a “tsunami” of coronavirus infections, resulting in 1.6-million deaths, if the government abandons its long-held Covid-zero policy and allows the highly infectious Omicron variant to spread unchecked, according to researchers at Shanghai’s Fudan University. ..