×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

‘I’ve never seen so much tragedy’: meet Ukraine’s frontline medics

Large numbers of wounded soldiers from the front line stretch hospital resources to the limit

11 May 2022 - 19:35 By Jorge Silva and Ivan Lubysh-Kirdey

The hospital in the small Ukrainian town of Bakhmut was never intended to receive queues of ambulances bringing the wounded and traumatised from the front line of Europe’s biggest battlefield...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘We’re basically dead men’: Mariupol’s last defenders await death or rescue World
  2. EU ratchets up the stakes as sanctions turn the target to Russian oil World
  3. We’ll fight to the end for Ukraine and the free world, says Mariupol hero World
  4. Ukraine’s farmers fight on the front line of global food crisis World

Most read

  1. China: 1,6-million will die without strict Covid curbs. WHO: Nonsense World
  2. Twitter was a twit to ban Trump, says Elon Musk World
  3. ‘I’ve never seen so much tragedy’: meet Ukraine’s frontline medics World
  4. Sanctions prove diamonds are not necessarily forever World
  5. Eye on the world — May 12 2022 World

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil