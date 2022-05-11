Sanctions prove diamonds are not necessarily forever
Diamond prices are spiking and even De Beers can’t fill the void caused by the embargo on Russian suppliers
11 May 2022 - 19:35
Prices are surging in some corners of the rough-diamond market, as sanctions on one of the world’s two giant miners ripple through the supply chain. In the past, the industry could turn to behemoth De Beers to crank out extra gems when supply ran tight — but not this time...
