×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Twitter was a twit to ban Trump, says Elon Musk

The Tesla tycoon says that he’ll reverse the permanent ban once he owns the social media site

11 May 2022 - 19:36 By Kurt Wagner, Ed Ludlow and Dana Hull

Twitter was “foolish in the extreme” in kicking former US president Donald Trump off its service and his permanent ban should be ended, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | The Lost Tycoon: Elon Musk rolls a big one for free speech Opinion & Analysis
  2. Black Twitter is a ‘powerful force’, but Musk’s takeover brings uncertainty Lifestyle
  3. He may have unleashed a share price rise, but will Musk be good for Twitter? World
  4. Bots, humans and Bored Apes: new threat breaks into the crypto zoo World
  5. Musk-tracking teen fears his time on Twitter is TikToking to a close World
  6. Why an edit button for Twitter is not as simple as it seems Lifestyle

Most read

  1. China: 1,6-million will die without strict Covid curbs. WHO: Nonsense World
  2. Twitter was a twit to ban Trump, says Elon Musk World
  3. ‘I’ve never seen so much tragedy’: meet Ukraine’s frontline medics World
  4. Sanctions prove diamonds are not necessarily forever World
  5. Eye on the world — May 12 2022 World

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil