Twitter was a twit to ban Trump, says Elon Musk
The Tesla tycoon says that he’ll reverse the permanent ban once he owns the social media site
11 May 2022 - 19:36
Twitter was “foolish in the extreme” in kicking former US president Donald Trump off its service and his permanent ban should be ended, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company...
