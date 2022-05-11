No more coining it for crypto billionaires bitten by sell-offs
A tech-stock sell-off that spilt over into digital currencies has seen crypto founders lose billions in a few weeks
12 May 2022 - 20:34
It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.