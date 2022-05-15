×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Eye on the world — May 16 2022

Six of the best pictures of the day

15 May 2022 - 17:56 By Reuters

..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 16 2022 World
  2. Food for thought: bringing the office, and lunch, closer to home World
  3. No more coining it for crypto billionaires bitten by sell-offs World
  4. Inflation hits Ghanaians where it hurts most – chilli sauce World
  5. North Korea did an amazing job of keeping Covid out. Or it lied World

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail