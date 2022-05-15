Hot as hell: welcome to Delhi, where a record heat wave refuses to end

A diary from New Delhi on a recent day when the city of 19-million struggled to cope with killer temperatures

Large parts of northern and central India are bracing for more days of brutal heat, with temperatures forecast to hit 50°C this week. Hotter than the searing 43°C heat on Thursday that scorched New Delhi, the capital city, while a teacher, Shyam Mahato, struggled to keep pupils safe and hydrated from his school’s single tap...