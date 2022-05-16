You’d be goggle-eyed if you knew how much of your data Google really shares

The info is mainly used to boost the search engine’s ad revenue, but it is increasingly being exploited for surveillance

Along with the Pixel phones, watches and earbuds at Google’s annual showcase of software and devices last week came a pair of nifty-looking translation glasses. Put them on and real-time “subtitles” appear on the lenses as you watch a person speaking in a different language. Very cool. But the glasses aren’t commercially available. It’s also unlikely they will make anywhere near as much money as advertising does for Google’s parent, Alphabet. Of the company’s $68bn in total revenue from the quarter ending March 31 2022, about $54bn came from advertising...