The tusk at hand: Africa wants to decide for itself what it does with its ellies
Since elephant numbers have swollen, southern African governments want the right to sell their ivory
17 May 2022 - 19:28
African nations from Senegal to Botswana will seek to formulate a continent-wide position on the trade in live elephants and ivory, an attempt to counter restrictions imposed by the UN Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.