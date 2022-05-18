×

World

Ukraine war has a new front line ... in northern Norway

Harmony between Norwegians and Russians once reigned in this border town, but now tensions are simmering

18 May 2022 - 19:30 By Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty

Kirkenes, a Norwegian town a stone’s throw from Russia, was for over three decades a symbol of cross-border harmony in the Arctic. That came to a crashing end when Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then people have been adapting to the new realities...

