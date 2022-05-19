×

World

Could abused man’s work to expose abuse by Italian priests come to nought?

Francesco Zanardi will have a clearer idea next week when the country’s bishops meet to elect a new president

19 May 2022 - 20:32 By Angelo Amante and Philip Pullella

Francesco Zanardi has spent the past 12 years documenting sexual abuse of minors by Catholic priests in Italy, filling a vacuum he says is caused by the refusal of the country’s church to launch a major investigation...

