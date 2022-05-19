×

World

Just when you thought it was safe, monkeypox raises its blisters

The US, UK and Canada are probing cases of the virus, typically caught from infected wild animals in Africa

19 May 2022 - 20:33 By Damian Shepherd and Alex Millson

A case of the rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has been confirmed in the US, with two news cases appearing in the UK, bringing the number there to nine...

