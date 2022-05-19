×

World

New virulent Ebola virus strain raises its ugly head in DRC

Cause for concern as three cases suffer acute bleeding, while resistance to isolation, vaccines slows progress

19 May 2022 - 20:32 By Antony Sguazzin and Janice Kew

The strain of Ebola virus that killed all three people known to have caught it in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since April may be more virulent, according to a non-profit group that runs three treatment centres there...

