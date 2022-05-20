×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Solar-powered electric farms are wired to grow crops and profits

Growing crops beneath solar panels is an innovative way to use farmland to generate renewable energy

22 May 2022 - 17:30 By Shoko Oda

In many respects, Takeshi Magami’s farm is like any other in Japan, growing everything from potatoes to ginger and eggplants. But one major difference sets it apart from its neighbours: the 2,826 solar panels perched above the crops. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | Beware power plans that only delay the inevitable Opinion & Analysis
  2. We want our place in the sun revolution, say Northern Cape residents Opinion & Analysis
  3. If your goal is to ditch coal, you have to win your workforce’s soul World
  4. 'Offshore wind can power SA' Business Times
  5. Solar tower in Northern Cape singeing birds, ecologist warns South Africa

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 23 2022 World
  2. The new teal: Aussie women and greens send conservatives packing World
  3. Raise an ale to Albo, who’s set to rock Oz by ‘making a positive difference ... World
  4. Don’t drop the pilots just because they have mental health issues World
  5. Solar-powered electric farms are wired to grow crops and profits World

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...