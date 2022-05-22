The new teal: Aussie women and greens send conservatives packing
Known for its branding’s colour, centrist alliance shows Australians want accountability and action on climate change
22 May 2022 - 17:31
Professional women and voters concerned about climate change unleashed a third force in Australia’s election, taking a swath of seats that ended nine years of conservative rule, even as votes for the winning Labour Party fell...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.