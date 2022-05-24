×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Believe it or not, CEOs, but on-site employees don’t feel connected

Bosses using this logic to try to get people back into the office full time are misguided, says study

24 May 2022 - 19:33 By Jo Constantz

CEOs hell-bent on getting workers back to the office say being physically together boosts connectivity. Turns out that’s not the case...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TAWANA KUPE | Combating the great resignation Opinion
  2. Food for thought: bringing the office, and lunch, closer to home World
  3. Lisbon tops hybrid-working ranks for globetrotting executives Business

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 25 2022 World
  2. Believe it or not, CEOs, but on-site employees don’t feel connected World
  3. Double trouble: Irish in rare show of unity over UK plan to spare killers World
  4. Putin is a war criminal and dictator, says Russian diplomat as he resigns World
  5. ‘Vanity and greed’: Artful dodger gets seven years for $86m fraud World

Latest Videos

'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...