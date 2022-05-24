Double trouble: Irish in rare show of unity over UK plan to spare killers

Many Northern Irish families refuse to bury the hatchet over the 3,500-plus people murdered in the 30-year conflict

Louie Johnston was seven years old when his father, a police officer in Northern Ireland, was shot dead while on patrol in the town of Lurgan. A quarter of a century later, Johnston says his hopes that the killer will one day stand trial could be about to fade further...