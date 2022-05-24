Gender ruck: Ricky Gervais and Netflix push the trans envelope again

Hot on the heels of the Dave Chappelle storm, Gervais’s comedy special ‘SuperNature’ is slammed by LGBTQ groups

Less than a year after employees at Netflix staged a walkout in response to a Dave Chappelle stand-up special, the streaming giant has released another programme in which a major comedian — this time Ricky Gervais — makes jokes at the expense of transgender people...