World

Pfizer burnishes fresh image with plans to slash prices in poor countries

Programme will start with 23 medicines in five countries and eventually include the company’s entire drug portfolio

25 May 2022 - 19:10 By Drew Armstrong

Pfizer plans to sell its entire portfolio of brand-name drugs at cost in as many as 45 lower-income countries, one of the most comprehensive and ambitious drug-access programmes ever announced by a large pharmaceutical manufacturer. ..

