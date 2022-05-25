Americans want stricter gun laws ... but not if the Democrats write them
Even Republicans strongly favour tighter curbs, but the partisan nature of US politics stops them from being implemented
26 May 2022 - 21:04
A majority of Americans support stricter gun control laws, but deep partisan distrust means the shooting deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Texas on Tuesday are unlikely to inspire cooperation on the issue...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.