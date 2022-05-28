Buy now, pay later makes it even easier to get your hands on a gun in the US

US companies that offer instalment plans on firearms are a reminder of how accessible firearms have become

If you visit the website for gun manufacturer Daniel Defense, the first thing you’ll see is a pop-up message offering condolences to the victims of a gunman who killed 21 people at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Of those killed, 19 were children. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic events in Texas,” it reads. “It is our understanding that the firearm used in the attack was manufactured by Daniel Defense. We will cooperate with all federal, state and local law enforcement authorities in their investigations. We will keep the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community in our thoughts and prayers.”..