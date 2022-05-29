×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Eye on the world — May 30 2022

Six of the best pictures of the day

29 May 2022 - 17:27 By Reuters

..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 30 2022 World
  2. Could rusty Soviet railway lines be the difference between famine or feast? World
  3. Let it rain: early monsoon gives glimmer of hope for heat-ravaged India World
  4. Buy now, pay later makes it even easier to get your hands on a gun in the US World
  5. Russia looks like it’s beating Ukraine again. Or is it? World

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings