Russia looks like it’s beating Ukraine again. Or is it?
Some say Russia is poised for a big breakthrough, while others say the slow pace of its advance favours Ukraine
29 May 2022 - 17:25
Russian troops are making steady progress in Ukraine’s east on the back of more concentrated artillery and air power, now controlling almost all of the Luhansk region and threatening to encircle thousands of Ukraine’s most experienced troops...
