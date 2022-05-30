×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

How the Ukraine war is putting millions of lives at risk in insurgent-hit Africa

Aid agencies face massive cutbacks as donors refocus funding amid war-induced refugee crisis and soaring costs

30 May 2022 - 19:01 By Edward McAllister

A small charity broke ground this year on a clinic in northern Burkina Faso to care for thousands of women and children who have fled Islamist insurgents wreaking havoc along the fringes of the Sahara...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Russia advances in east; Ukraine calls for longer-range weapons World
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Africa must join efforts to bring peace in Ukraine Opinion
  3. African Development Bank aims to send emergency fertiliser to west Africa Africa

Most read

  1. It’s plane to see, Nepal is the world’s riskiest place for flying World
  2. Stop the hot air and help us keep our heads above water, Seychelles urges West World
  3. Ivory Coast lays foundations to protect world’s second-largest urban park World
  4. How the Ukraine war is putting millions of lives at risk in insurgent-hit Africa World
  5. Eye on the world — May 31 2022 World

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings