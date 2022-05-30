It’s plane to see, Nepal is the world’s riskiest place for flying
A plane carrying 22 people crashed in the Himalayan mountains on Sunday, the 10th fatal crash in as many years
30 May 2022 - 19:02
Flying is notoriously risky in Nepal, the picturesque Himalayan nation that’s a favourite with adventurous tourists and mountaineers. On Sunday, the country suffered its 10th deadly plane crash in as many years. ..
