Stop the hot air and help us keep our heads above water, Seychelles urges West
Guardian to world’s biggest seagrass meadow, Seychelles says the rich world is reneging on climate change promises
30 May 2022 - 19:02
Climate-aid pledges by industrialised nations are worthless, says the leader of the Seychelles, an Indian Ocean archipelago threatened by rising sea levels. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.