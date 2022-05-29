×

World

Stop the hot air and help us keep our heads above water, Seychelles urges West

Guardian to world’s biggest seagrass meadow, Seychelles says the rich world is reneging on climate change promises

30 May 2022 - 19:02 By Antony Sguazzin and Kamlesh Bhuckory

Climate-aid pledges by industrialised nations are worthless, says the leader of the Seychelles, an Indian Ocean archipelago threatened by rising sea levels. ..

