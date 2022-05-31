African abortion rights in peril as pro-lifers fight to follow US example

Abortion rights campaigners fear negative knock-on after media leak says US court could overturn Roe v Wade ruling

When a desperate and bleeding 17-year-old girl walked into his rural health centre, Kenyan medic Ismail Mohammed Salim thought he was doing the right thing by helping her conclude an unwanted and dangerous pregnancy. Days later, both were in jail...