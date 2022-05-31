×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

African abortion rights in peril as pro-lifers fight to follow US example

Abortion rights campaigners fear negative knock-on after media leak says US court could overturn Roe v Wade ruling

31 May 2022 - 19:34 By Andrew Cawthorne

When a desperate and bleeding 17-year-old girl walked into his rural health centre, Kenyan medic Ismail Mohammed Salim thought he was doing the right thing by helping her conclude an unwanted and dangerous pregnancy. Days later, both were in jail...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. US Supreme Court leak stirs abortion passions in Africa Africa
  2. Oklahoma governor signs into law strictest abortion ban in the US World
  3. US states stumble over one another to pull the ‘trigger’ on abortion rights World
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Overturning Roe v Wade on abortion would be a terrifying ... Insight
  5. Shame, neglect and monetised trauma — the tragic experiences of teen moms in SA South Africa

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — June 1 2022 World
  2. ‘Top Gun’ fires a Cruise missile at Chinese leaders’ most sensitive spot World
  3. Come rain, wind or shine, Japan’s electric current will flow World
  4. Risk is big in Japan when you’re young, but forget it when you’re old enough World
  5. African abortion rights in peril as pro-lifers fight to follow US example World

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings