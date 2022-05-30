Risk is big in Japan when you’re young, but forget it when you’re old enough
In a country that subscribes to children standing on their own two feet, its adults are surprisingly conservative
31 May 2022 - 19:34
Japan has been a little bemused to find a long-running family-favourite TV show, Hajimete no Otsukai (My First Errand), has suddenly achieved international fame on Netflix as Old Enough. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.