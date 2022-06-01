×

World

Africa scrambles to get oil refineries up and running again in wake of rising costs

Despite billions in reserves, lack of investment in facilities has shuttered many, with countries relying on imports

01 June 2022 - 19:56 By Wendell Roelf, Julia Payne and Bate Felix

A shortage of oil refineries across Sub-Saharan Africa, coupled with soaring crude prices because of the war in Ukraine, has left countries dangerously short of fuel supplies, disrupting airlines and causing queues at filling stations...

