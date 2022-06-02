×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Cheap shot: India risks sanctions if it continues to oil its cogs with Russian crude

The country, taking advantage of lower prices, has thrown Russia a lifeline, but cheap could come at a cost

02 June 2022 - 20:43 By Clyde Russell

Indian oil refiners are sucking up cheap Russian crude, but the risk is that their exports of refined products will eventually attract sanctions from countries determined to cut Russian energy out of global markets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Africa scrambles to get oil refineries up and running again in wake of rising ... World
  2. EU fails to agree on Russia oil embargo, to try again Monday before summit World
  3. Biden running out of options to tame rampaging fuel prices World
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | African Union head to push Russia, Ukraine to unblock grain ... World

Most read

  1. Rocking the boat: seizing oligarchs’ superyachts isn’t all plain sailing World
  2. Putin is waiting to see who blinks first as global crises deepen World
  3. Get back or get out: the R(O)TO sets in at Tesla World
  4. Cheap shot: India risks sanctions if it continues to oil its cogs with Russian ... World
  5. Eye on the world — June 3 2022 World

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux