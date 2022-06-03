China’s Covid-zero strategy ‘will fuel more harm than good’
By keeping people cut off from the virus, the country may make them more vulnerable once they’re exposed: expert
05 June 2022 - 19:50
Michael Mina has long pushed for widespread testing as a way to stop Covid-19 outbreaks in their tracks. But what China is doing, he says, is going too far. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.