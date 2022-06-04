Getting more mileage: Iranian artists-in-exile find a vehicle for protest

Sedan once gifted to a Romanian dictator puts an artistic spin on opposition to Tehran’s oppressive regime

At the Oslo Freedom Forum, an annual gathering of political activists and dissidents, attendees are confronted with the challenge of making the world care about long-running tyrannies. The passage of decades makes it that much harder to draw international attention to the plight of Cubans, say, or Zimbabweans — and harder still because newer causes, such as the tragedy of the Uyghurs, clamour for our collective concern...