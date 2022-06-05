Will casting out swine see the world become a pearl?
A German man wants an anti-Semitic relief removed from a church, but what about using such artefacts to educate?
05 June 2022 - 19:51
However enlightened or bigoted you may think we are nowadays, we ought to be able to agree that our forebears really were God-awful prejudiced in the past. The reminders are all around. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.