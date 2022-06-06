After the deluge: historic Bangladesh mosques feel creep of climate change
More funding needed as World Heritage Sites around the world are being destroyed by changing weather patterns
06 June 2022 - 18:54
Since the 15th century, southern Bangladesh’s “mosque city” of Bagerhat, dominated by the imposing brick Sixty Dome Mosque, has been a pilgrimage destination for pious Bangladeshis and tourists...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.