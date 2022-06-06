This is how you get out of a sticky situation: less addictive apps
New trend as internet services such as Wordle and BeReal ditch the dopamine model that made trillions for Big Tech
06 June 2022 - 18:54
How did Facebook become a business worth $1-trillion at one point last year? Not just by fulfilling its mission of “connecting people”, but by keeping them hooked on the site, sometimes for hours on end...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.