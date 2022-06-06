Western sanctions fatigue and economic ‘bombs’ play into Putin’s hands

The former have not deterred the Russian president and cracks in the West’s ‘united’ front are not helping economies

The momentum behind Western sanctions against Vladimir Putin is flagging. Even as the EU toasts its toughest restrictions yet against the Russian war machine, including a partial ban on oil imports, concessions are mounting, from exempting pipeline crude to removing Putin’s favourite cleric from the sanctions list...