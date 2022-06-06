×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Western sanctions fatigue and economic ‘bombs’ play into Putin’s hands

The former have not deterred the Russian president and cracks in the West’s ‘united’ front are not helping economies

06 June 2022 - 18:54 By Lionel Laurent

The momentum behind Western sanctions against Vladimir Putin is flagging. Even as the EU toasts its toughest restrictions yet against the Russian war machine, including a partial ban on oil imports, concessions are mounting, from exempting pipeline crude to removing Putin’s favourite cleric from the sanctions list...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. West’s quest for a kumbaya moment will not avert a global catastrophe World
  2. Two districts of Kyiv rocked by blasts from Russian missiles, Ukraine says World
  3. Cheap shot: India risks sanctions if it continues to oil its cogs with Russian ... World
  4. Putin is waiting to see who blinks first as global crises deepen World

Most read

  1. After the deluge: historic Bangladesh mosques feel creep of climate change World
  2. Musk’s ultimatum triggers Tesla’s ‘own local Great Resignation’ World
  3. Western sanctions fatigue and economic ‘bombs’ play into Putin’s hands World
  4. This is how you get out of a sticky situation: less addictive apps World
  5. Eye on the world — June 7 2022 World

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations