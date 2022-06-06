Party’s over for ‘disorderly capital’ in China — Marxism is back

Intellectual shift has become more evident as policy gets tough on private sector and ‘political economy’ studies burgeon

Cheers greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping as he toured Beijing’s Renmin University of China in April, telling students and teachers: “We must continue to promote the modernisation of Marxism.” Social science research, he said, should have “Chinese characteristics” and contribute to “China’s independent knowledge system”...