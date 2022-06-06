×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Party’s over for ‘disorderly capital’ in China — Marxism is back

Intellectual shift has become more evident as policy gets tough on private sector and ‘political economy’ studies burgeon

07 June 2022 - 19:46 By Tom Hancock

Cheers greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping as he toured Beijing’s Renmin University of China in April, telling students and teachers: “We must continue to promote the modernisation of Marxism.” Social science research, he said, should have “Chinese characteristics” and contribute to “China’s independent knowledge system”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. West’s quest for a kumbaya moment will not avert a global catastrophe World
  2. Putin is waiting to see who blinks first as global crises deepen World
  3. ‘Top Gun’ fires a Cruise missile at Chinese leaders’ most sensitive spot World
  4. Could rusty Soviet railway lines be the difference between famine or feast? World
  5. Tit for tat: Chinese conspiracy theorists blame US for monkeypox World

Most read

  1. Kicking HER where it hurts: ‘practice-changing’ breast cancer drug unveiled World
  2. Fare play: why have airline ticket prices gone sky high? World
  3. Lettuce be grateful: shortage forces Oz KFC to put cabbage in burgers World
  4. Party’s over for ‘disorderly capital’ in China — Marxism is back World
  5. Eye on the world — June 8 2022 World

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary