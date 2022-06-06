Party’s over for ‘disorderly capital’ in China — Marxism is back
Intellectual shift has become more evident as policy gets tough on private sector and ‘political economy’ studies burgeon
07 June 2022 - 19:46
Cheers greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping as he toured Beijing’s Renmin University of China in April, telling students and teachers: “We must continue to promote the modernisation of Marxism.” Social science research, he said, should have “Chinese characteristics” and contribute to “China’s independent knowledge system”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.