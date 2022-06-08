‘America’s Dad’ in the dock again for forcing teenager into sex act

A 64-year-old woman wants damages from Bill Cosby, saying he assaulted her in the Playboy Mansion when she was a teen

A woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s took the witness stand on Tuesday in a civil lawsuit. She said the actor and comedian forced her to perform a sex act when she was a teenager...