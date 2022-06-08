‘America’s Dad’ in the dock again for forcing teenager into sex act
A 64-year-old woman wants damages from Bill Cosby, saying he assaulted her in the Playboy Mansion when she was a teen
08 June 2022 - 20:51
A woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s took the witness stand on Tuesday in a civil lawsuit. She said the actor and comedian forced her to perform a sex act when she was a teenager...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.